Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221361
- Filing Code
- CFP
Proposed Conservator
Algis Sirvaitis
880 East 185th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Conservatee
Roger Lewis
3800 Park East DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Conservatee's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Text2016 GRD 221361—Re: Roger Lewis. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
