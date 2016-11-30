Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221361
Filing Code
CFP

Proposed Conservator

Algis Sirvaitis
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Conservatee

Roger Lewis
3800 Park East Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Conservatee's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Text

2016 GRD 221361—Re: Roger Lewis. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
