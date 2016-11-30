Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221364
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Deashawn Ross
843 East 141st Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

David Lawrence
843 East 141 St Street
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 GRD 221364—Re: Deashawn Ross. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
