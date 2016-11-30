Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016TRS221366
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
November 23, 2014
Filing Code
WDT

Applicant

Amy L. Papesh
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Decedent

Tamir Rice
2006 West 100th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Beneficiary

Tajai Rice
2822 East 128th Street Down
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Beneficiary's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2016 TRS 221366—Re: Tajai Rice. Application for wrongful death trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
