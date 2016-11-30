Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016TRS221366
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- November 23, 2014
- Filing Code
- WDT
Applicant
Amy L. Papesh
6105 Parkland Blvd.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Decedent
Tamir Rice
2006 West 100th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Sunday, November 23, 2014
Beneficiary
Tajai Rice
2822 East 128th Street DownShaker Heights OH 44120
Beneficiary's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2016 TRS 221366—Re: Tajai Rice. Application for wrongful death trust filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
