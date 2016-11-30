Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221368
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 29, 2016 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Kathryn T. Joseph
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Ward

Sunny Lou Ratliff
2500 Metro Health Dr.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2016 GRD 221368—Re: Sunny Lou Ratliff. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.
