Date Filed Wednesday, November 30, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221368 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 29, 2016 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221368—Re: Sunny Lou Ratliff. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.