Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221370
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Nicholas Ryan Lewis
27601 Mills Ave #I
Euclid OH 44132

Applicant

Ariel Lewis
27601 Mills Ave #I
Euclid OH 44132

Old Name

Nicholas Ryan Bray
27601 Mills Ave #I
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2016 MSC 221370—Re: Nicholas Ryan Bray. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
