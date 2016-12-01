Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221370
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 18, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Nicholas Ryan Lewis
27601 Mills Ave #IEuclid OH 44132
Applicant
Ariel Lewis
27601 Mills Ave #IEuclid OH 44132
Old Name
Nicholas Ryan Bray
27601 Mills Ave #IEuclid OH 44132
Text2016 MSC 221370—Re: Nicholas Ryan Bray. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.