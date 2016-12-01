Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221371
Date Died
July 12, 2015
Filing Code
AAC

Decedent

Elizabeth Mcgee
100 Richmond Road, Apt. 235
Euclid OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, July 12, 2015

Applicant

Wanda Johnson
25400 Euclid Avenue, Suite 751
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221371—Estate of Elizabeth McGee. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 