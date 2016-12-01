Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221371
- Date Died
- July 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- AAC
Decedent
Elizabeth Mcgee
100 Richmond Road, Apt. 235Euclid OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, July 12, 2015
Applicant
Wanda Johnson
25400 Euclid Avenue, Suite 751Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221371—Estate of Elizabeth McGee. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.