Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221373
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lisa M. Juhnke
771 Franklin Blvd.Highland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Applicant
Trevor W. Juhnke
2106 Summit StreetColumbus OH 43201
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221373—Estate of Lisa M. Juhnke. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
