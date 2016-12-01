Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221373
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Lisa M. Juhnke
771 Franklin Blvd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Applicant

Trevor W. Juhnke
2106 Summit Street
Columbus OH 43201
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221373—Estate of Lisa M. Juhnke. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
