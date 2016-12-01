Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221375
Date Died
October 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Eric M. Paliwoda
4765 Briar Lane
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Dorothy F. Wade
13871 Stoney Creek Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221375—Estate of Dorothy F. Wade. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
