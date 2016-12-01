Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221375
- Date Died
- October 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Eric M. Paliwoda
4765 Briar LaneBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Dorothy F. Wade
13871 Stoney Creek DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016
Text2016 EST 221375—Estate of Dorothy F. Wade. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
