Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221376
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 29, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Tomma Jean Kufrin
7618 Chesterfield Ave.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Board of Education

Parma Board Of Education

Ward

Bella Khoury
7618 Chesterfield Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2016 GRD 221376—Re: Bella Khoury. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
