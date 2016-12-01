Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221376
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 29, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Tomma Jean Kufrin
7618 Chesterfield Ave.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Board of Education
Parma Board Of Education
Ward
Bella Khoury
7618 Chesterfield Ave.Parma OH 44129
Text2016 GRD 221376—Re: Bella Khoury. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
