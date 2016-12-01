Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221377
Date Died
September 18, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 23, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Sheila A. Dearfield
6442 Edgehurst Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221377—Estate of Sheila A. Dearfield. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 