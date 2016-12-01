Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221377
- Date Died
- September 18, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 23, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Sheila A. Dearfield
6442 Edgehurst Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 221377—Estate of Sheila A. Dearfield. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
