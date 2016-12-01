Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221379
Date Died
September 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Richard F. Haky
2900 Green Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221379—Estate of Richard F. Haky. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 