Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221379
- Date Died
- September 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Richard F. Haky
2900 Green RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016
Text2016 EST 221379—Estate of Richard F. Haky. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
