Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221382
- Date Died
- October 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Barbara J. Zbikowski
1371 Warren RoadLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016
Applicant
Rachael Rothrock
1528 Robinwood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2016 EST 221382—Estate of Barbara J. Zbikowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
