Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221382
Date Died
October 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Barbara J. Zbikowski
1371 Warren Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016

Applicant

Rachael Rothrock
1528 Robinwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Darling Duffy Co., LPA
23823 Lorain Rd, #270
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2016 EST 221382—Estate of Barbara J. Zbikowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 