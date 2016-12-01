Date Filed Thursday, December 1, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221382 Date Died October 1, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 12, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221382—Estate of Barbara J. Zbikowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.