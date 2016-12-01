Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221383
Date Died
February 22, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Elana Ben-Tor
4481 Baintree Road
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Ari Hershel Jaffe
Kohrman Jackson & Krantz LLP
One Cleveland Center
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Barak Ben-Tor
4481 Baintree Road
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, February 22, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221383—Estate of Barak Ben-Tor. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. H. Jaffe, atty.
