Date Filed Thursday, December 1, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221387 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 8, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221387—Estate of Krista Marie Womack. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. M. Mellino, atty.