Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221387
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 8, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Rutha M. Moore
11332 Lardet Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Michael Mellino
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Krista Marie Womack
11332 Lardet Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016

Fiduciary

Rutha M. Moore
11332 Lardet Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher Michael Mellino
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 221387—Estate of Krista Marie Womack. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. M. Mellino, atty.
