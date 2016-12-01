Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221387
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Rutha M. Moore
11332 Lardet AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Krista Marie Womack
11332 Lardet AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016
Fiduciary
Rutha M. Moore
11332 Lardet AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221387—Estate of Krista Marie Womack. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. M. Mellino, atty.
About your information and the public record.