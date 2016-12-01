Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221390
- Date Died
- September 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James S. Dilling
23540 David DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, September 2, 2016
Applicant
Matthew Dilling
29981-D Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Matthew Dilling
29981-D Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221390—Estate of James S. Dilling. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
