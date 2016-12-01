Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221392
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Rod N. Seidl
7606 Bunker Hill Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Norma K. Seidl
7595 Webster Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 221392—Estate of Norma K. Seidl. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
