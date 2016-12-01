Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221392
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rod N. Seidl
7606 Bunker Hill RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Norma K. Seidl
7595 Webster RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Fiduciary
Rod N. Seidl
7606 Bunker Hill RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2016 EST 221392—Estate of Norma K. Seidl. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
