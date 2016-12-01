Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221395
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 29, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Jessica Nicole Morgan
4111 West Pleasant Valley Rd.
Parma OH 44109

Applicant

Gary Morgan
4111 W. Pleasant Valley Road
Parma OH 44109

Board of Education

Parma Board Of Education

Text

2016 GRD 221395—Re: Jessica Nicole Morgan. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
