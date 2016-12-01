Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221395
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 29, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Jessica Nicole Morgan
4111 West Pleasant Valley Rd.Parma OH 44109
Applicant
Gary Morgan
4111 W. Pleasant Valley RoadParma OH 44109
Board of Education
Parma Board Of Education
Text2016 GRD 221395—Re: Jessica Nicole Morgan. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
