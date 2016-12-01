Date Filed Thursday, December 1, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221395 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 29, 2016 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2016 GRD 221395—Re: Jessica Nicole Morgan. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.