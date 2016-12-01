Date Filed Thursday, December 1, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221397 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died April 16, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221397—Estate of Kaitlyn Mary Schauer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. P. H. Weinberger, atty.