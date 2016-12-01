Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221397
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- April 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Bonnie Fishell
13476 Brookdale Ave.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg,Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave, Ste 1700
Cleveland OH 44114-3400
Decedent
Kaitlyn Mary Schauer
13476 Brookdale Ave.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Saturday, April 16, 2016
Fiduciary
Bonnie Fishell
13476 Brookdale Ave.Brookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spangenberg,Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave, Ste 1700
Cleveland OH 44114-3400
Text2016 EST 221397—Estate of Kaitlyn Mary Schauer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. P. H. Weinberger, atty.
About your information and the public record.