Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221398
- Date Died
- September 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Thomas J. Knab
1216 Cleveland Heights Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1305
Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016
Applicant
Rebecca F. Knab
1216 Cleveland Heights Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1305
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2016 EST 221398—Estate of Thomas J. Knab. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
