Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221398
Date Died
September 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Thomas J. Knab
1216 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1305

Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016

Applicant

Rebecca F. Knab
1216 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1305
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

2016 EST 221398—Estate of Thomas J. Knab. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
