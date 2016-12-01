Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221399
- Date Died
- May 4, 2000
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Lonnie J. Ritchie
877 Cambridge Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Annette B. Ritchie
3214 Rumson Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Text2016 EST 221399—Estate of Annette B. Ritchie. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
