Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221399
Date Died
May 4, 2000
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Lonnie J. Ritchie
877 Cambridge Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Annette B. Ritchie
3214 Rumson Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2016 EST 221399—Estate of Annette B. Ritchie. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
