Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221400
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 5, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Tom Martin
4245 E. 178 St.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Applicant
Latisha A. Hitchcock
4170 Bushnell RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2016 EST 221400—Estate of Tom Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.
About your information and the public record.