Date Filed Thursday, December 1, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221400 Date Died August 22, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 5, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221400—Estate of Tom Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.