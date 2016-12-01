Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221400
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Tom Martin
4245 E. 178 St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016

Applicant

Latisha A. Hitchcock
4170 Bushnell Road
University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Text

2016 EST 221400—Estate of Tom Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.
