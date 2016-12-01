Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221403
Date Died
September 18, 1972
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Laura Matrona
8080 Edgerton Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Decedent

Carol R. Zieger
8080 Edgerton Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, September 18, 1972

Text

2016 EST 221403—Estate of Carol R. Zieger. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
