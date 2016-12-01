Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221404
Bond
1
Date Died
September 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD3

Applicant

Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore Drive
Valley View OH 44125-5611
Applicant's Attorney
Michael John Downing
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Joseph R. Compoli
6845 Strathmore Drive
Valley View OH 44125-5611

Date Died :Sunday, September 11, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore Dr.
Cleveland OH 44125

Fiduciary

Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore Drive
Valley View OH 44125-5611
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael John Downing
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221404—Estate of Joseph R. Compoli. Will probated. Application to administer de bonis non filed. M. J. Downing, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 