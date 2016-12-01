Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221404
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- September 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD3
Applicant
Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore DriveValley View OH 44125-5611
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Joseph R. Compoli
6845 Strathmore DriveValley View OH 44125-5611
Date Died :Sunday, September 11, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore Dr.Cleveland OH 44125
Fiduciary
Sonia Tanio
6845 Strathmore DriveValley View OH 44125-5611
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221404—Estate of Joseph R. Compoli. Will probated. Application to administer de bonis non filed. M. J. Downing, atty.
About your information and the public record.