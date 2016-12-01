Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221405
Date Died
August 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Thomas A. Tube
4541 West 11th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016

Applicant

Holly A. Tube
4541 West 11th Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221405—Estate of Thomas A. Tube. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 