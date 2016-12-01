Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221405
- Date Died
- August 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Thomas A. Tube
4541 West 11th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016
Applicant
Holly A. Tube
4541 West 11th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221405—Estate of Thomas A. Tube. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
