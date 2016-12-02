Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221408
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 13, 2016 3:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Kellee Hayes
1102 East 114th Street
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Shih Kan
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Ward

Julius Small
1102 East 114th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2016 GRD 221408—Re: Julius Small Jr. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 