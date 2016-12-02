Date Filed Friday, December 2, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221408 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 13, 2016 3:00 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2016 GRD 221408—Re: Julius Small Jr. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. K. S. Kan, atty.