Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221409
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Paul Leslie
1406 E. 94th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Applicant
April Hearns
1406 E. 94th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221409—Estate of Paul Leslie. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
About your information and the public record.