Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221409
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 13, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Paul Leslie
1406 E. 94th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Applicant

April Hearns
1406 E. 94th Street
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221409—Estate of Paul Leslie. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
