Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221410
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Rhonda G. Williams
144 E. 208stEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
Kelly Strickland
27400 Chardon Rd.Willoughby Hills OH 44092
Text2016 EST 221410—Estate of Rhonda G. Williams. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
