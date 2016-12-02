Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221410
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Rhonda G. Williams
144 E. 208st
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016

Applicant

Kelly Strickland
27400 Chardon Rd.
Willoughby Hills OH 44092

Text

2016 EST 221410—Estate of Rhonda G. Williams. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
