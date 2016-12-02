Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221416
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lisa M. Britt
1970 Lester RoadValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Stiefvater Law, LLC
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Barbara A. Steiert
5956 Middlebrook Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Text2016 EST 221416—Estate of Barbara A. Steiert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. G. Stiefvater, III, atty.
