Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221417
Date Died
March 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Roberta M. Eskra
6502 Crossview Road
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Allen Wadsworth
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Carol A. Eskra
6502 Crossview Road
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, March 21, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221417—Estate of Carol A. Eskra. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 