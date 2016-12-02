Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221417
- Date Died
- March 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Roberta M. Eskra
6502 Crossview RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Carol A. Eskra
6502 Crossview RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, March 21, 2016
Text2016 EST 221417—Estate of Carol A. Eskra. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
