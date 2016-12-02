Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221418
- Hearing
-
CONSERVATOR HEARINGDec 29, 2016 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CFE
Proposed Conservator
Anthony Messina
3911 Bridget DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Feighan & Feighan
14516 Detroit Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Conservatee
James A. Viall
12195 Phesant Run CircleNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2016 GRD 221418—Re: James A. Viall. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. J. E. Feighan, Jr., atty.
