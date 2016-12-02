Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221418
Hearing
CONSERVATOR HEARING
Dec 29, 2016 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CFE

Proposed Conservator

Anthony Messina
3911 Bridget Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Joseph English Feighan Jr.
Feighan & Feighan
14516 Detroit Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Conservatee

James A. Viall
12195 Phesant Run Circle
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2016 GRD 221418—Re: James A. Viall. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. J. E. Feighan, Jr., atty.
