Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221420
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Matthew T. Mcmahon
4035 W. 163rd St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Mcmahon
2021 King James Parkway
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221420—Estate of Elizabeth A. McMahon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
