Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221420
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Matthew T. Mcmahon
4035 W. 163rd St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Mcmahon
2021 King James ParkwayWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Text2016 EST 221420—Estate of Elizabeth A. McMahon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
