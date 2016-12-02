Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221421
- Date Died
- July 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Alan V. Staniszewski
16060 Harrison DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Therese M. Staniszewski
16060 Harrison DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221421—Estate of Therese M. Staniszewski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
