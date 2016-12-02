Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221423
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
James M. Genda
6322 Alderwood Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Decedent
Franklin D. Super
5111 Grantwood Dr.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Fiduciary
James M. Genda
6322 Alderwood Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221423—Estate of Franklin D. Super. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. D. Mamrack, atty.
About your information and the public record.