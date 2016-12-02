Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221423
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

James M. Genda
6322 Alderwood Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Daniel Mamrack
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Decedent

Franklin D. Super
5111 Grantwood Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016

Fiduciary

James M. Genda
6322 Alderwood Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward Daniel Mamrack
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 221423—Estate of Franklin D. Super. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. D. Mamrack, atty.
