Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221425
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 29, 2016 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Natural Mother
Renia Fellows
13353 CedarCleveland OH 44118
Board of Education
South Euclid Board Of Education
Applicant
De'andra Fellows
1544 S. BelvoirCleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Debbie K. Horton, Esq.
P.O. Box 39261
Solon OH 44139
Ward
La'nia Fellows
1544 S. BelvoirCleveland OH 44121
Text2016 GRD 221425—Re: La'nia Fellows. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. D. K. Horton, atty.
