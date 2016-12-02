Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 2, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221425
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 29, 2016 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Natural Mother

Renia Fellows
13353 Cedar
Cleveland OH 44118

Board of Education

South Euclid Board Of Education

Applicant

De'andra Fellows
1544 S. Belvoir
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Debbie Kay Horton
Debbie K. Horton, Esq.
P.O. Box 39261
Solon OH 44139

Ward

La'nia Fellows
1544 S. Belvoir
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2016 GRD 221425—Re: La'nia Fellows. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 29, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. D. K. Horton, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 