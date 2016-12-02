Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221430
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Roger Knipper
26907 North Woodland Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff
Jacqueline Faulkner
Dated February 12, 1993, 9249 Gilbert RdRavenna OH 44266
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff
Larry P. Kravitz
Dated February 12, 1993, 38710 Dodd's LandingWilloughby Hills OH 44095
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2016 ADV 221430—Larry P. Kravitz vs Roger Knipper. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. F. Sobel, atty.
