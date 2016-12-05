Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221436
Date Died
May 7, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Christabel Martha Bradford
14900 Private Dr Apartment 204
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Saturday, May 7, 2016

Applicant

Deborah Rutledge
21376 Sydenham Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Commissioner

Bradley Somogyi
6105 Parkland Blvd. #140
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 221436—Estate of Christabel Martha Bradford. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
