Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221436
- Date Died
- May 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Christabel Martha Bradford
14900 Private Dr Apartment 204East Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Saturday, May 7, 2016
Applicant
Deborah Rutledge
21376 Sydenham Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Commissioner
Bradley Somogyi
6105 Parkland Blvd. #140Cleveland OH 44124
Text2016 EST 221436—Estate of Christabel Martha Bradford. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
