Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221437
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Gloria Rowland Homolak
Law Office of Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Road
Parma Hts. OH 44130-3027

Ward

Mark R. Armbruster
25345 Country Club Blvd.
North Olmsted OH 44070-1746

Text

2016 GRD 221437—Re: Mark R. Armbruster. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. G. R. Homolak, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 