Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221437
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Road
Parma Hts. OH 44130-3027
Ward
Mark R. Armbruster
25345 Country Club Blvd.North Olmsted OH 44070-1746
Text2016 GRD 221437—Re: Mark R. Armbruster. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. G. R. Homolak, atty.
