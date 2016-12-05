Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221439
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Padraic Dennis Healy
14328 Adrian Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Decedent

Padraic Peter Healy
14328 Adrian Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Fiduciary

Padraic Dennis Healy
14328 Adrian Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2016 EST 221439—Estate of Padraic Peter Healy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
