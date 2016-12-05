Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221439
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Padraic Dennis Healy
14328 Adrian AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Decedent
Padraic Peter Healy
14328 Adrian AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary
Padraic Dennis Healy
14328 Adrian AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2016 EST 221439—Estate of Padraic Peter Healy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
