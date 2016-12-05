Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221441
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Diane Marie Hollingsworth
25771 Briardale Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016

Applicant

James R. Hollingsworth
17254 Greenwood Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

James R. Hollingsworth
17254 Greenwood Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221441—Estate of Diane Marie Hollingsworth. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
