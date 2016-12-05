Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221441
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Diane Marie Hollingsworth
25771 Briardale AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Applicant
James R. Hollingsworth
17254 Greenwood DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
James R. Hollingsworth
17254 Greenwood DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 221441—Estate of Diane Marie Hollingsworth. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
