Date Filed Monday, December 5, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221444 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died October 5, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221444—Estate of Mary S. Joyce. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. J. White, atty.