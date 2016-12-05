Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221444
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary S. Joyce
2154 Valley View Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Applicant

Patrick D. Joyce
6831 E. El Carmen St.
Long Beach CA 90815
Applicant's Attorney
James Jean White
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525

Text

2016 EST 221444—Estate of Mary S. Joyce. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. J. White, atty.
