Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221444
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary S. Joyce
2154 Valley View Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Applicant
Patrick D. Joyce
6831 E. El Carmen St.Long Beach CA 90815
Applicant's Attorney
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525
Text2016 EST 221444—Estate of Mary S. Joyce. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. J. White, atty.
