Date Filed Monday, December 5, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221451 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died September 9, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221451—Estate of Brian James Bodnar. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.