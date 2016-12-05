Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221451
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
September 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Stephen Bodnar
3314 Maybard Road
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Brian James Bodnar
3174 Berkshire
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221451—Estate of Brian James Bodnar. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
