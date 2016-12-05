Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221451
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- September 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Stephen Bodnar
3314 Maybard RoadCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Brian James Bodnar
3174 BerkshireCleveland OH 44112
Text2016 EST 221451—Estate of Brian James Bodnar. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
