Decedent
Mary Ann Cheh
34185 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Applicant
Anne Cheh-Falb
579 Azalea CircleNorthfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Fiduciary
Anne Cheh-Falb
579 Azalea CircleNorthfield OH 44067
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221455—Estate of Mary Ann Cheh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. T. Joseph, atty.
