Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221455
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Ann Cheh
34185 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016

Applicant

Anne Cheh-Falb
579 Azalea Circle
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Fiduciary

Anne Cheh-Falb
579 Azalea Circle
Northfield OH 44067
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221455—Estate of Mary Ann Cheh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. T. Joseph, atty.
