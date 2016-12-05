Date Filed Monday, December 5, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221455 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 23, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221455—Estate of Mary Ann Cheh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. T. Joseph, atty.