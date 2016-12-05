Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221457
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Corey Davis
P.o. Box 603425Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant
Latasha Loper
2286 E. 73rd St.Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger CO., L.P.A.
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 14
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 GRD 221457—Re: Corey Davis. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. T. Emerson, atty.
About your information and the public record.