Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221457
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Corey Davis
P.o. Box 603425
Cleveland OH 44103

Applicant

Latasha Loper
2286 E. 73rd St.
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Julian Trent Emerson
Reminger CO., L.P.A.
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 14
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 GRD 221457—Re: Corey Davis. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. T. Emerson, atty.
