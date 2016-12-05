Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221458
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Louis Jones
9902 Sandusky Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 GRD 221458—Re: Louis Jones. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
