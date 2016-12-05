Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221458
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Louis Jones
9902 Sandusky Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd.Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2016 GRD 221458—Re: Louis Jones. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
