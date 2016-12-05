Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221459
Date Died
August 2, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Stuart J. Graines
4645 Richmond Road, Suite 101
Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Decedent

Gladys Z. Lubitz
21205 Lago Circle, Apt. 14e
Boca Raton FL 33433

Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2015

Text

2016 EST 221459—Estate of Gladys Z. Lubitz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
