Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221459
- Date Died
- August 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Stuart J. Graines
4645 Richmond Road, Suite 101Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Decedent
Gladys Z. Lubitz
21205 Lago Circle, Apt. 14eBoca Raton FL 33433
Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2015
Text2016 EST 221459—Estate of Gladys Z. Lubitz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
