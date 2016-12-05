Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 5, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221460
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Orlando Farmer
23225 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 GRD 221460—Re: Orlando Farmer. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
