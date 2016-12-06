Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221466
- Date Died
- April 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Mary L. Pniewski
6166 Padua DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Scott A. Williams & Associates, LPA
5700 Lombardo Center Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Richard L. Blatnik
9233 Independence Blvd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, April 4, 2016
Text2016 EST 221466—Estate of Richard L. Blatnik. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Williams, atty.
