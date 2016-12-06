Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221466
Date Died
April 4, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Mary L. Pniewski
6166 Padua Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Allen Williams
Scott A. Williams & Associates, LPA
5700 Lombardo Center Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Richard L. Blatnik
9233 Independence Blvd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, April 4, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221466—Estate of Richard L. Blatnik. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Williams, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 