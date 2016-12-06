Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221468
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 9, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Takia Jackson
23211 Gay St.
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016

Applicant

Alithea Harrison
23211 Gay St.
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Jennifer Lytell Weeks
Chester Law Group, L.P.A.
430 White Pond Dr.
Akron OH 44320

Text

2016 EST 221468—Estate of Takia Jackson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. L. Weeks, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 