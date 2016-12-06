Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221468
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Takia Jackson
23211 Gay St.Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016
Applicant
Alithea Harrison
23211 Gay St.Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Chester Law Group, L.P.A.
430 White Pond Dr.
Akron OH 44320
Text2016 EST 221468—Estate of Takia Jackson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. L. Weeks, atty.
About your information and the public record.