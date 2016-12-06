Date Filed Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221468 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 9, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221468—Estate of Takia Jackson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. L. Weeks, atty.