Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221473
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $600,000.00
- Date Died
- August 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Harry Gunvalsen
7072 Greenleaf AvenueParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016
Applicant
Donald D. Gunvalsen
627 County Route 15Elizaville NY 12523
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Fiduciary
Donald D. Gunvalsen
627 County Route 15Elizaville NY 12523
Fiduciary's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Surviving Spouse
Dolores R. Gunvalsen
7072 Greenleaf AvenueMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2016 EST 221473—Estate of Harry Gunvalsen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. P. J. Stano, atty.
