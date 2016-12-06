Date Filed Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221473 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $600,000.00 Date Died August 20, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221473—Estate of Harry Gunvalsen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. P. J. Stano, atty.