Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221473
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$600,000.00
Date Died
August 20, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Harry Gunvalsen
7072 Greenleaf Avenue
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016

Applicant

Donald D. Gunvalsen
627 County Route 15
Elizaville NY 12523
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Fiduciary

Donald D. Gunvalsen
627 County Route 15
Elizaville NY 12523
Fiduciary's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Surviving Spouse

Dolores R. Gunvalsen
7072 Greenleaf Avenue
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 221473—Estate of Harry Gunvalsen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $600,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. P. J. Stano, atty.
