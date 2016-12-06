Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221475
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Kevin S. Robison
29709 W. Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319
Decedent
Evelyn B. Robison
29709 W. Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Commissioner
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter RoadWestlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221475—Estate of Evelyn B. Robison. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. Thompson, atty.
